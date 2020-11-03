Jessica Engelke beat James Rose in the race for North Bend mayor in the final unofficial results released by Coos County on Tuesday night.
With 4,811 votes in, Engelke led Rose 2,518 to 2,265 (52.34% to 47.08%).
The results also showed the three leaders for the city council all ahead of the lone incumbent on the ballot, Timm Slater.
Eric Gleason had 1,993 votes, Susanna Nordhoff 1,950 and Pat Goll 1,909. Slater was fourth among seven candidates with 1,885, while Jonathan Vinyard was fifth with 1,558.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In