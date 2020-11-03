COOS BAY — Voters retained the status quo in Coos Bay city hall Tuesday night, with incumbent mayor Joe Benetti and three incumbent councilors winning in final unofficial returns.
Benetti won easily in his bid for reelection, with 4,068 votes, or around 58.41%.
Benetti's challengers, Mark Daily and Steven St. Michael McSweeny, stood at 28.13% and 12.35%, respectively.
Current councilors Stephanie Kilmer, Drew Farmer and Lucinda DiNovo won with double-digit percentage point margins. Kilmer led the slate with 26.78% of the vote (4,251 votes), while Farmer carried 22.20% of the vote (3,524 votes) and DiNovo carried 19.92% (3,163 votes).
Jim Kingsley, who positioned himself as a deeply conservative candidate, carried 1,729 votes, or 10.89% of those reported, and progressive challengers Cameron Langley and Cody Skoff, carried 1,619 votes (10.20%) and 1,400 votes (8.82%) respectively.
This story was updated with the county's final returns, which were published around 11 p.m.
