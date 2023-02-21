The Douglas County Commissioners would like to share the following message from our joint information team regarding the incident from earlier today.
This morning, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Douglas County law enforcement officials received calls concerning allegations of an active shooter at various schools in Douglas County.
Local and state law enforcement officials have confirmed that these reports are false. Rest assured that law enforcement officials take any and all reports seriously.
Out of an abundance of caution, because of the allegations, schools in Douglas County were put in immediate lockdown this morning. After a thorough investigation, the lockdowns have been lifted and classes have resumed. If you have additional questions, please contact your local school office directly.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asks that the public not call 911 for updates on students or schools. They need to keep those phone lines open for emergencies. For the most updated information on the status of the situation, please look for information from your schools via their standard communication protocols.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In