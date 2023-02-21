police siren

The Douglas County Commissioners would like to share the following message from our joint information team regarding the incident from earlier today. 

This morning, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Douglas County law enforcement officials received calls concerning allegations of an active shooter at various schools in Douglas County.

Local and state law enforcement officials have confirmed that these reports are false. Rest assured that law enforcement officials take any and all reports seriously.

Out of an abundance of caution, because of the allegations, schools in Douglas County were put in immediate lockdown this morning. After a thorough investigation, the lockdowns have been lifted and classes have resumed. If you have additional questions, please contact your local school office directly.
 
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asks that the public not call 911 for updates on students or schools. They need to keep those phone lines open for emergencies. For the most updated information on the status of the situation, please look for information from your schools via their standard communication protocols.


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments