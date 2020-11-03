The mayors in Bandon, Lakeside and Powers won reelection in final unofficial results from Coos County on Tuesday night, while Myrtle Point and Coquille will have new mayors.
In Bandon, Mary Schamehorn beat challenger Nancy Evans, 1,059 votes to 756 (57.34% to 40.93%).
In the race for the three seats on the Bandon City Council, Brian Vick had the most votes with 887, followed by Patrick Salandro with 828 and Geri Procetto with 765. Geoffrey Smith was fourth with 728 votes and Robin Boyan fifth with 688.
In Coquille, Sam Flaherty beat Matt Rowe in the race for the open mayor’s seat. Flaherty had 1,243 votes (63.03%) and Rowe 715 (36.26%).
In the race for the three council seats, Jay Westrum led with 1,243 votes, while John Cooper had 1,228 and Julie Nighswonger 1,225. They all were far ahead of the fourth contender, Paul Recanzone, who had 658 votes.
In Lakeside, James Edwards kept his mayoral seat, with 649 votes to 424 for Michael Lendahl (59.87% to 39.11%).
Kenneth Ireland led the City Council vote with 716 votes, while Thomas Miller had 676 and Donald Nuss 586. Michael Armstrong, the other candidate, had 462 votes.
In Myrtle Point, Mike West beat incumbent Mayor Bill Schaefer, 627 votes to 501 (54.86% to 43.83%).
Only three candidates were running for the three council seats, Mike Wood, Michael Hogan and Gary Sullivan.
And in Powers, incumbent Robert Kohn was reelected as mayor, with 227 votes to 114 for Michael Maffei (60.53% to 30.40%).
There were just three candidates for the three council seats, Wanda Blanton, James Clauson and Ben Drake.
In Port Orford, Pat Cox was unopposed for mayor. Gary Burns (514 votes), Tim Pogwizd (451) and Gregory Tidey (446) earned spots on the City Council, far ahead of Kim Nye (268).
In Reedsport, all positions were unopposed. Linda McCollum was reelected Mayor and the three incumbent councilors also were reelected, Jeffrey Vanier, Deedee Murphy and Jeff Liedtky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In