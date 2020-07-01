Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

LAKESIDE — U.S. Highway 101 is closed near Clear Lake (mile post 218), between Lakeside and Winchester Bay, due to a car crash and vehicle fire, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, SW Oregon.

Emergency services are on scene. No local alternate routes are available. No estimate for reopening the highway is available. Motorists should expect long delays.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

