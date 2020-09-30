COOS COUNTY — A family member who tested positive for COVID-19 has led to two cohorts at Kingsview Christian School in North Bend being quarantined for 14 days.
The family member has two students who attend the school, which is open for in-person classes for children in kindergarten to third grade this semester.
One of the students tested positive, but the other one was presumptive since they are siblings and have close contact with each other, according to Kingsview Christian School Principal Rick Wetherell.
It is not known if the students presented with symptoms, Wetherell said, as they both left school as soon as the family member had symptoms and was tested.
Coos Health & Wellness announced the two Kingsview Christian School cases at Wednesday’s weekly press briefing.
“They’ve done everything to the letter … They’ve done an absolutely stellar job as to their school cases. We’re really impressed with their response,” said Coos Health & Wellness Assistant Director and Public Information Officer Dr. Eric Gleason.
Wetherell said the school has six cohorts of about 12-14 students each in grades kindergarten to third who are attending classes in person at the school. Grades fourth to 12th are participating in online distance learning.
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s mandates for schools, if a school meets the metrics that allows them to open for kindergarten to third grade, they must keep the cohorts separate from each other at all times, including at recess and meal times.
That’s how Kingsview was able to quarantine the two cohorts for 14 days but none of the other four cohorts at the school.
Though a private school, Kingsview follows the North Bend School District calendar and began in-person classes Sept. 14. The two students were gone for a few days before their school cohorts were quarantined, Wetherell said.
No one else has tested positive or presented with symptoms and the family member contracted the virus from outside the school, Wetherell said. The two cohorts, including staff — a total of about 30 people — are due to come back to school on Monday as the quarantine ends Friday.
“We quarantined the students and all the staff that had come in contact with them,” Wetherell said. “We’ve become close with Coos Health & Wellness and we’ve done a lot to control (spread). I’m pretty impressed with them. They’ve called each person in quarantine every day to check on them.”
Wetherell said the school screens students daily with temperature and symptom checks and sanitizes playground equipment between recesses and the entire building every night.
“I really think our students have been healthier this year than any other year because of the precautions," Wetherell said.
SWOCC COVID case
There is also a positive case that was reported with a student at Southwestern Oregon Community College who is also self-isolating, according to Southwestern.
The student tested positive on Sept. 28 and has not been on campus since Sept. 23, according to a report from KDOCK-Radio.
CHW is working with the college to ensure staff and students are aware of the case and are taking necessary precautions such as self-monitoring daily.
Southwestern officials are taking measures to ensure the safety of its employees and students. As with other Oregon universities and community colleges, Southwestern’s Coos and Curry campuses remain closed to the general public. Most classes are taking place online, though there are a handful of CTE classes (nursing, culinary, welding) that take place in person.
For more information visit the college's COVID-19 webpage at https://mylakerlink.socc.edu/ICS/Administrative_Services/
Case update
As of Wednesday, there have been 161 COVID-19 cases in Coos County, according to Coos Health & Wellness. Of those, 117 are confirmed and 44 are presumptive. There are currently 17 active cases in the county, which means those people are currently in their infective period and are at home self-isolating.
In addition, there are over 150 people who are under monitoring, which means they are close contacts of those 17 cases. Those are people Coos Health & Wellness is checking in with daily, doing temperature and symptom checks.
There are no current hospitalizations and there have been no deaths in Coos County due to COVID-19.
Case specific information
There have been three new cases in Coos County since Sunday — two confirmed and one presumptive. These include:
1. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, linked to known cases, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Underlying health conditions. (This is not a new case and was previously reported as presumptive.)
2. Adult under 30, male, confirmed, no known epidemiological link at this time, isolating. Coos Health & Wellness is actively tracing and monitoring. High exposure to others.
3. Adult 50-60, female, presumptive, linked to known cases. Currently under investigation.
Follow guidelines
Gleason worries that the uptick in cases in Coos County could lead the Oregon Health Authority to move the county back into Phase 1 if the metrics get worse. Lane County officials are facing that issue as cases there have increased.
“I think we’re OK if we can maintain where we’re at, but if we have too many spikes, we could be in the same situation,” Gleason said. “It’s going to be very different if we don’t utilize the prevention measures in place.”
