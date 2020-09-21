CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public has been notified of two new cases of COVID-19. Notification came through Del Norte County Public Health and the official medical record system provided by the Oregon Health Authority, according to Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward. Both cases have been verified and confirmed by the health officer through lab results.
Public health has reached out to the individuals, who are from the same household: one adult and one child who are Curry County residents and who are home self-isolating and monitoring symptoms. Curry County Public Health is conducting case investigating and contact tracing of both cases and will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
Curry County Public Health is currently working with Kalmiopsis Elementary on contact tracing. (Kalmiopsis Elementary-Brookings-Harbor School District 17c will be notifying those whom may have been exposed).
As of Sept. 20, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 28, with 24 recovered cases, four active cases, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward said.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
