COOS COUNTY — Two new COVID-19 confirmed cases were announced Thursday by Coos Health and Wellness.
Case-specific information provided by Coos Health and Wellness includes:
- Child under age 18, male. Confirmed, linked to known case, low exposure to others, isolating at home. No underlying health conditions.
- Adult age 30-40, female. Presumptive, linked to known case, low exposure to others, isolating at home. Unknown underlying conditions.
In addition, a case previously reported as presumptive and now confirmed includes an adult age 30-40, female. Confirmed, previously reported as presumptive, linked to known case, low exposure to others, isolating at home. No underlying health conditions. (This is not considered a new case).
As of Sept. 17, Coos County has reported 101 confirmed cases and 33 presumptive cases, for a total of 134 COVID-19 cases, According to CHW. Non-cases that tested negative include 6,509 and there have been 28 cases in the last 30 days in Coos County. One person is currently hospitalized and there have been nine previous hospitalizations.
There are eight active cases and 28 people isolating or being monitored. CHW is currently monitoring four outbreaks in the county, including one at Bandon Pacific Seafood in Charleston, on at a Coos County church and two others that were not named by CHW. Testing last was an issue for the Oregon Health Authority during air quality shutdowns, but labs are back and operating. The shutdowns did not affect Coos County because local providers use local labs, according to CHW.
There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Coos County.
