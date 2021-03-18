Two additional Coos County residents have died with COVID-19, health authorities announced Wednesday.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, a 46-year-old male with underlying conditions died at his residence March 11 after testing positive for the virus three days before.
And on March 14, a 58-year-old male with underlying conditions died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital after testing positive for the virus on January 25.
The two deaths brings the county’s virus-related death toll to 23 since the pandemic began.
Coos County still holds the state’s highest test positivity rate (10% between Feb. 28 and March 13) and the state’s second-highest per-person case rate (335 new cases per 100,000 in population over the same time period, a slight improvement over the previous week).
The county will remain in the extreme-risk category until at least Friday, when new risk levels will take effect. Those new levels will be announced Tuesday, and based on the data from the previous two weeks.
To leave the extreme-risk category, the county will need to have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 in population between March 7 and March 20, as well as a test positivity below 10%.
Without those decreases, restaurants in the county will still be prohibited from opening indoor dining, and some other businesses will still be barred from indoor activities — all as they have been since the county first entered the extreme-risk category nine weeks ago.
Coos County receives “catchup” doses, could meet state goal
In much brighter news, Coos County received some help this week with additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine coming from the Oregon Health Authority to help the county catch up to the rest of the state’s vaccination rate.
According to Coos Health & Wellness Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason, the doses are a lift for the county, which has gotten at least one dose to around 12,000 people and is ranked 24th of Oregon’s 36 counties in people vaccinated per resident.
“We’re excited to get those, and we’re excited to get those out into arms and we can start making a bigger impact on this county as a whole as far as vaccine distribution goes,” Gleason said.
The catchup shipment, announced by OHA last week, was one of seven sent to counties across the state.
“Well the reason that we ended up getting them is because we didn’t end up getting them in the first place,” Gleason said Tuesday. “We had a very small number of doses in the beginning, and we got them all out — all of the little small-dose weeks — but because we didn’t get larger numbers of doses in the beginning, we’re behind from what the state would suggest the place we should be at.”
Gleason said Coos County officials had been asking for additional doses to make up for lower allocations in the beginning of vaccine distribution.
“Our public health team asking through their channels, commissioners asking through their channels, other health providers asking through their channels,” Gleason said. “And it’s not just us, there’s a number of counties that were on that list.”
With extra doses in hand, Coos County could be closer to meeting the state’s goal of vaccinating three in four seniors over 65 by March 29, when a slew of new groups become eligible for the vaccine.
“I think we’re going to be able to meet that goal,” Gleason said. “We’re getting as much out as we possibly, humanly can based on what we’ve received — we really could not be doing any better than we are based on the vaccine doses we’ve received from OHA.”
Still, Gleason said other ambitious goals could be farther out of the realm of possibility, like President Joe Biden’s pronouncement last week that any adult in the country could be eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
“I’m super excited about the optimism,” Gleason said. “I don’t know that we’re at a capacity where we stand at this moment to meet that benchmark, just based on where we are as a state and as a county. But we’re going to do everything we can, as long as doses come in, we’ll get them out.”
That level of expansion that quickly would likely require — in addition to more vaccine doses — more capacity to give shots with personnel from federal or state agencies, Gleason said.
“I can tell you that the health care community is stepping up, and ramping up to try to find ways to take more vaccine and get more vaccine out, so I think you’re going to see more of that in the following weeks as far events that people are getting into, and you’re going to see that number that was on our (waiting) list decrease significantly,” Gleason said.
Where are vaccines available?
Several different sites across the region are administering vaccine doses, and not all use the same waitlist information, so health officials say it may be necessary to attempt multiple sites simultaneously to get a dose most quickly.
“Most of the pharmacies in the area are starting to ramp up for vaccine distribution,” Gleason said. “Start looking for those appointments: If they can’t get one through us, put your name onto every possible list you can possibly think of in order to get your vaccine. We want you to get your vaccine.”
In Coos County, Coos Health & Wellness is maintaining a vaccine waitlist, which it uses to invite eligible residents to vaccination events put on by the agency and other health partners. CHW invites people to events in the order they became eligible, meaning health care workers and the oldest individuals are at the top of the list. Sign-ups are available online at cooshealthandwellness.org/.
In Reedsport, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District has established a call center for vaccine pre-registration. Only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can call 541-271-2175 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and more information is online at www.lowerumpquahospital.org/.
Other locations in Reedsport are also offering vaccines, and the Douglas County Public Health Network is coordinating some mass vaccination events. Instructions on signing up for those events, and information about signing up with other providers, is available online at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/index.php/covid-19-vaccination-information/.
Several pharmacies are administering vaccines separately. Each has its own policies, but is bound by the state’s guidance, meaning those who are currently eligible for vaccines can sign up for appointments.
Safeway pharmacies at multiple locations are administering doses in Coos County. Appointments can be made online at www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Walmart has begun administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
Bi-Mart pharmacies at some locations are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.
Fred Meyer is administering vaccines at some locations. Appointments can be made online at www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
North Bend’s Broadway Pharmacy has begun taking appointments for a limited supply of doses. A sign-up form is at the top of the pharmacy’s website at rxbroadway.com/.
Some Health Mart pharmacies, which have locations in Reedsport and Gold Beach, are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com.
