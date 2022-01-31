The surging COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a deadly toll in Coos County.
On Monday, Coos Health and Wellness reported two additional deaths of people who had the virus, a 76-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both who had underlying health conditions.
The two deaths bring the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 130 people who died after contracting COVID.
The surge in recent cases is also beginning to impact local hospitals as Coos Health and Wellness reported 14 people in the hospital Monday. Bay Area Hospital reported 12 COVID patients, eight unvaccinated and four fully vaccinated. One unvaccinated patient was in the ICU.
Older people continue to be at greater risk, with seven patients over the age of 60. One patient was listed as between 20 and 29, two between 30 and 39 and two between 50 and 59.
The recent surge in cases due the Omicron variant continues to push record numbers, with 198 new cases reported Monday, pushing the active cases to 1,633.
Due to the surge, it is getting more and more difficult to receive a rapid COVID test. While tests are available, they are being used only for the highest risk population.
According to the standards set by the Oregon Health Authority, people who will receive priority are symptomatic people who require medical care, anyone over the age of 50 or under the age of 10 and immune-compromised and high-risk people.
Those who will not be given tests include symptomatic people with mild symptoms, most contacts of known cases, and those seeking testing for employees, travel or other screenings.
For those who qualify, rapid testing is available at Bay City Ambulance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the Myrtle Point Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
While there have been many reports of fully vaccinated people catching COVID, especially during Omicron, the vaccine continues to offer protection from the worst of the virus.
COVID vaccines are available for free at most pharmacies, clinics and at a drive-through clinic at Pony Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
