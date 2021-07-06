Virtually all COVID restrictions have been lifted in Oregon, but the last week was a stark reminder that the pandemic is not over for everyone.
In the last week, two more Coos County residents died after contracting the virus. On Tuesday, Coos Health & Wellness announced the county’s 38th death was a man in his late 60s who had underlying conditions. The man tested positive June 24 and died two days later at Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Shasta.
On Thursday, the county’s 39th death was revealed. One of the youngest victims, a 49-year-old woman died. She tested positive June 14 and died June 28 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness, said the two deaths are a stark reminder that more people need to get vaccinated quickly.
“This is a preventable disease,” he said. “For the most part, if you get your vaccine, you’re in pretty good shape. The vast majority of cases, around 96 percent we’re seeing now, are from the unvaccinated.”
Gleason said even with COVID restrictions lifted, it is important to remind people that the vaccines can save lives.
“We need to make sure we’re still getting out there and getting the vaccine,” he said. “We need to do it so there’s not a resurgence in the community. Think about that. Think about all we’ve been through in the last 15 months.”
While COVID has been greatly slowed in Oregon and Coos County, there has been a lot of talk recently about the Delta variant. The variant is more contagious and more deadly than any previous variant. It caused thousands of deaths in India and is responsible for rising cases in England and other places.
In Oregon, there have only been a handful of cases of the Delta variant, but it does cause some concern, Gleason said.
“The Delta variant has been fairly contained,” he said. “The vaccines do pretty well against it, which is good. Honestly, the variants will continue to pop up as long as we have large groups that are unvaccinated. We need to get more needles in arms. Those people who won’t go get the vaccine, they’re putting themselves at risk It doesn’t need to happen.”
Gleason said there is some concern among children who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. The good news, he said, is even the variants seem to be less dangerous for children. He said with trials among younger children ongoing, he is hopeful a vaccine for younger children will be approved before school starts in the fall.
The key moving forward, Gleason said, is simple – get vaccinated. He said it is proven to be effective and safe.
“The best way to protect yourself is to get the vaccine, both doses,” he said.
