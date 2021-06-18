NORTH BEND - Two people are dead and one injured in separate incidents Friday morning law enforcement officials say are linked.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said a 9-1-1 call came in at 9:58 a.m. reporting a hit-and-run incident at the RV park at The Mill Casino.
One person died at the scene and a second was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.
Three minutes later, a second 9-1-1 call came in from the Herbal Choices Cannabis store in North Bend, located about a mile from the RV park. The caller reported a shooting.
Frasier said one person died at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Frasier said he could not identify the victims yet, saying he wasn't certain law enforcement even know theirs name.
A man working near the cannabis shop said he saw and heard the incident at around 10 a.m. He said the person who died was an employee at the store.
Police are actively looking for a vehicle believed to be linked to both scenes. Frasier said police are looking for a white 2019 Dodge 3500 with Oregon license plate 243LWL.
“If anyone sees the truck, we don’t want them to approach it,” Frasier said. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Frasier said the Coos County Major Crimes Team and the Coos County Crash team were brought into assist with the investigation.
A report that an incident at Big 5 Sporting Goods in the Pony Village Mall could not be confirmed. Frasier said he had also heard about Big 5, adding there was no crime committed at the store.
“At this point, we think the same person is responsible for both,” Frasier said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In