COOS COUNTY — Two outbreaks of COVID-19 are being reported in Coos County.
As of Monday, there are now 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine presumptive cases. In the last 28 days, there have been 21 new cases.
In just the past week, there have been 11 cases.
“There are a few different outbreaks we’re currently dealing with,” said Brian Leon, epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness, during Monday afternoon’s press briefing. “The Rye Tree Service outbreak … we are now releasing the name. It is an onsite-type work … they doing clearing services. There isn’t a home base they go back to, but transport to different job sites, which is why it isn’t a concern for public foot traffic.”
The other outbreak is at a healthcare facility, though the type or name of the facility is not being released yet. Leon said there isn’t much information to share, since Coos Health and Wellness is still in the process of collecting data.
In addition, Leon said Bay Area Hospital has one asymptomatic case, which was confirmed over the weekend.
“(The individual) works in a setting that is easy to identify who has had close contact,” Leon said. “We’re monitoring a few people for symptoms.”
A second employee at BAH is also positive for the virus, but was exposed to it while traveling. Leon said in the brief time she was back in Coos County, she worked from home and didn’t expose anyone at BAH to COVID-19.
“The last week of cases demonstrated an increased likelihood of community spread,” Leon said.
