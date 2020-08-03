COOS COUNTY — The pandemic continues to surge in Coos County with 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 presumptive cases so far.
The updated numbers came from Coos Health and Wellness during the regular Monday press briefing. Epidemiologist Brian Leon said that in the past 28 days, the county has seen 41 new cases.
However, there have been over 4,000 locals who tested negative for the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, Coos County has had a total of four hospitalizations. As of Monday, two remain hospitalized.
Leon broke down the details of one new case, stating that he is still getting more information on the others.
The case details for one of the confirmed positive patients: an adult woman over 40 years old, tied to a known case, with a high level of exposure to others. She is not hospitalized at this time, he said.
Bay Cities Brokerage reported a workplace outbreak on social media in the past week.
“We … require one full potential incubation period since our last case before we start feeling good about where (the outbreak) is at before (it is) resolved,” Leon said.
Bay Cities Brokerage is one of three known workplace outbreaks in the area. The other two have been at Rye Tree Services and Avamere Rehabilitation of Coos Bay.
Leon said that there are still no deaths in the county at this time.
