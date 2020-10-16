COOS BAY — One classroom each at two different Coos Bay schools was sent into quarantine protocol for one week after a person at each school was reported as a known exposure to COVID-19, Superintendent Bryan Trendell said Thursday.
“It is not an outbreak at a school but a trickle down from a family member that caused exposure to a specific classroom,” Trendell said.
The classrooms were at Madison and Sunset schools in Empire and the contact involved members of the same family, Trendell said.
“As members of the school community, we understand that this might raise concerns alongside a caring response,” Trendell said in a letter he sent out to the community. “We are working closely with Coos Health and Wellness to respond to this news and protect the health of our students, staff and community."
Under the district’s protocol for this type of situation, the district is working with Coos Health and Wellness to contract trace those who may have been exposed. In addition, all individuals who were potentially exposed are required to quarantine at home for the next week, with both classrooms (cohorts) being moved to comprehensive distance learning for the week.
All possible areas of exposure within each school are going through a deep clean and sanitization, Trendell added.
“We will keep you updated with any new information as it comes out, while meeting the requirements to honor everyone’s right to privacy,” Trendell said.
He also reminded the community of best practices to avoid contracting COVID-19.
“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is through staying home when ill, wearing face coverings, physical distancing, and practicing good health hygiene habits,” Trendell wrote. “Be sure to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover you coughs and sneezes, and avoid contact with people who have signs of illness. Get plenty of rest, exercise, and eat a healthy diet.
“Protect the community by following Oregon Health Authority guidelines. Wearing cloth face coverings and maintaining social distancing reduces the spread of virus.”
For more information, he directed people to the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners page, the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 page and the Coos Health and Wellness COVID-19 page.
