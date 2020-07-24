CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital late Wednesday night, July 22, of one confirmed case of COVID-19. Public Health reached out to the individual last night and the person is monitoring symptoms and self-isolating at home.
Curry County has had 11 COVID-19 cases, with five of those recovered and no deaths.
As of late morning on July 23, Curry County Public Health received notification from an outside lab, utilized by a local healthcare provider, of an additional confirmed COVID-19 case. The individual is currently self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms at home. Contact tracing and investigation related to both cases is currently ongoing.
Curry County Public Health is currently working with Del Norte County Public Health, Curry County Emergency Management, Del Norte Office of Emergency Services, and the Pelican Bay Incident Command team to investigate and contact trace those individuals identified through testing conducted last week at Pelican Bay State Prison.
As cases are confirmed, Public Health will continue to provide updated numbers.
"It is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings, and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," said Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié R. Ward.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the Covid-19 information.
