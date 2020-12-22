COOS BAY — The announcement in a lobby of Bay Area Hospital was long awaited, and met with applause Tuesday afternoon.
“We have COVID vaccine here at Bay Area Hospital,” hospital CEO Brian Moore told a masked and socially distanced crowd of hospital staff.
After a countdown by the group, it was official: The hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic was open. Moments later, nurses stationed around the room began preparing doses of the vaccine from red-topped vials and administering them to hospital employees in freshly opened needles.
“I started tearing up a little bit when we started counting down,” said Steve Wilson, a registered nurse at the hospital who was tasked to set up the clinic. “We’ve finally been given the advantage.”
The shots administered Tuesday were the first of the 1,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine the hospital had received the day before, reserved for hospital employees and other front-line health care workers in the region.
Sandra Lucatero, a charge nurse in the hospital’s emergency room, received one of those first shots.
“It’s a day to help protect family, and the community,” Lucatero said.
Often in contact with COVID-19 patients, Lucatero said she worried about how her job could impact her family if she got the virus.
“We’re on the front lines, so we’re exposed to it more than anybody else is,” she said.
But with the first doses of the vaccine, Lucatero’s more confident about her safety and that of her family.
She hasn’t always been so excited about the vaccine, though.
“Honestly at first, I was on the fence about getting the vaccine,” Lucatero said, adding she worried about the vaccine’s shorter-than-usual development and testing period. “When I had the right teachings about it, I was ready.”
The additional information Lucatero learned about the vaccine came in part from conversations with her hospital colleagues about the results of the studies required to authorize the vaccine. Once the shipment had hit the hospital, she was convinced of the dose’s safety, and she got her shot Tuesday.
Dr. Leah Cely, an emergency room physician, was in a similar situation.
At first, she was hesitant about the vaccine when she heard about the expedited timeline the companies were under to produce it. But as she learned more about the process, and the outcome of the vaccine’s three-phase human trials, she became confident in its safety.
“We have a very good idea from the Pfizer and Moderna studies of what to expect from this vaccine,” Cely said, just minutes before she got her shot with her husband, also an ER physician.
This vaccine is unlike others before it, since it uses a bit of technology that’s been in development since 2013, Cely said.
She explained how the vaccine worked: In brief, it introduces a set of instructions, called mRNA, to the body’s cells. The mRNA tells the cells how to make a protein — similar to the red spike usually displayed in illustrations of the coronavirus protruding from a central ball.
Once the body begins to make that protein, Cely said other cells in the body begin to recognize that the spike protein is new and begin to develop antibodies to fight it. If the actual virus — the whole ball and all its spikes — enters the body, it already knows how to respond.
That can take place as soon as a week after the second dose of the vaccine, and the mRNA is cleared from the body within weeks after entering, leaving just the antibodies, Cely said.
“Vaccination is going to be the most effective of the preventative measures,” Cely said.
It’s even more important than treatment, since viruses are very difficult to treat once they’ve been contracted, and COVID-19 has unpredictable impacts on anyone who contracts it, according to Cely.
But beyond the science, Cely’s day-to-day work reminds her why the vaccine matters. The past few weeks have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients she’s worked with.
Without knowing who’s going to come into the emergency room from one day to the next, or how the virus might impact them, there’s a lot to worry about.
“It’s a level of anxiety that is running through the staff constantly,” Cely said.
While social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hand-washing will all be important in the time until the community reaches “heard immunity,” Cely said the first doses of the vaccine still reduce a bit of that anxiety.
“This is momentous,” she said. “For me, this is an indication that the tides are turning in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”
For Wilson, the nurse heading Tuesday’s vaccination clinic, the doses of the vaccine finally give the community an advantage over the virus after months of challenges like protective equipment supply shortages and steep increases in local case counts.
“It was like two steps forward, one step back,” he said. “This is like five steps forward.”
