COOS BAY — Carol Ventgen and Melanie Bloom were busy Tuesday, sitting under a tent outside the Coos Bay Public Library. The two had done this before — but this year was different.
"I have not seen this amount of traffic," Bloom said.
Their white folding table was littered with items that have taken on a new importance in 2020: bottles of hand sanitizer, tubes of antibacterial wipes and voter registration cards. Those cards were the reason they'd come out in the first place.
The pair, both members of the executive board of League of Women Voters of Coos County, was out reminding residents to update their voter registrations in recognition of National Voter Registration Day. This year, that annual day of action by civic groups falls a month and a half ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, with offices from U.S. President to city councilors all on the ballot.
"There's more divisiveness surrounding the election," Ventgen said of the residents she'd spoken to Tuesday. "Emotions seem to be running high."
For many across the country, much of that emotion stems from the truly exceptional circumstances of this election. With a pandemic that's killed more that 200,000 Americans still raging, more people than ever before are planning to vote by mail.
In some states that could be cause for concern, as some on the national level spread misinformation about the process. But Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller says Oregon voters need not worry.
"We don't forsee any postal issues whatsoever," Heller said. "We have a lot of conference calls between us and the post office."
The key to Oregon's success is experience, according to Heller. Oregon was the first state to expand to all-mail elections in 1998 and has been voting by mail ever since.
Misinformation about widespread voter fraud in vote-by-mail elections has never been supported by substantial evidence. Elections officials have safeguards in place, like comparing every signed ballot to a registered voter's signature, Heller said.
Voters just need to be aware of deadlines and watch the mail for their ballots, Heller said, adding that this September, during the special election in Bandon, ballots were taking about two days to process through them mail.
"Pay attention, watch for the ballot," Heller said.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends giving voted ballots seven days to get through the mail. Otherwise, the agency recommends placing completed ballots in drop boxes across the state.
The state also has options for people who might be displaced because of this month's wildfires. They can add a temporary mailing address to their voter registration, collect their mail at their local post office or call their county election official for more ballot pickup options.
Ventgen and Bloom have no concerns about voting by mail, either.
"Oregon's system really lends itself to both security and ease of voting," Ventgen said. "Oregon has had a lot of years to perfect it."
The first step — and one of the easiest — is to register, they said. The last day to do so is Oct. 13.
"Every vote matters. It really does," Ventgen said. "That way democracy works."
