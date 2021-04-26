April 27 marks the last day to register to vote in the May 18 special district election.
Registered voters will cast ballots in dozens of contested races across Coos County, including for seats on many area school boards, health districts, fire protection districts and other regional government bodies.
Four areas will also consider ballot measures. North Bend will ask residents to fund its city pool, Bandon will ask residents to keep paying for city streets and the Coquille School District will ask residents to pay for another construction bond. Lakeside will also ask voters about allowing ATVs on more city streets.
New voters must register with the Coos County clerk no later than Tuesday. Registration is available online at www.oregonvotes.gov for those with an Oregon DMV number, and those without one can register with the clerk’s office in person at 250 N. Baxter Street in Coquille.
Oregon elections are conducted by mail, and ballots will be delivered to the addresses on file with the clerk’s office. Registered voters can check and update their addresses online at www.oregonvotes.gov under “My Vote.”
When the voting period begins, ballots can also be tracked at the same link.
Ballots will be mailed soon after the voter registration deadline, and must be completed and returned by 8 p.m. May 18 to count. Ballots can be dropped in a mailbox at no charge, or dropped in a county drop box located at government buildings in each of the county’s cities.
Postmarks do not count for returning ballots by the deadline.
