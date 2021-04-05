The Coquille Indian Tribe once again will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the general public on Friday, April 9, at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
In the spirit of potlatch, the coastal Indian tradition of sharing resources, the tribe is offering vaccinations to anyone age 18 or older living in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson or Lane counties. You do not need to be a tribal member or be affiliated with the tribe to participate in this special event.
This clinic will provide the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses four weeks apart.
Vaccinations will take place from noon to 8 p.m. in The Mill’s Salmon Room. (Instead of using the main entrance, please look for the specially designated door on the casino’s west side.)
To schedule an appointment, go to the tribe’s website, www.coquilletribe.org. Once there, click on the white box labeled, “COVID-19 Vaccines.” Choose an “Open Appointments” link to self-schedule an April 9 vaccination. The page also offers vaccination updates.
