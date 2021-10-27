The Coquille Indian Tribe is offering drive-through booster shots for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29.
The Ko-Kwel Wellness Center on the Kilkich reservation will provide Moderna boosters to all who are eligible. That includes people who received a second Moderna or Pfizer dose at least six months ago; and anyone who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
The drive-through shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Thursday and Friday. Please bring along your current COVID-19 vaccination card.
The Ko-Kwel Wellness Center is on Miluk Drive. To find it, go out Cape Arago Highway, almost to Charleston, and turn left at the “Kilkich” sign.
If you have questions, please email covid19@coquilletribe.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In