The Coquille Indian Tribe’s Ko-Kwel Wellness Center in Coos Bay is once again inviting the public to a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
First, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Anyone age 18 or older is welcome.
“The Ko-Kwel Wellness Center is dedicated to keeping our community healthy and protecting our loved ones,” explained Kathryn Halverson, the wellness center’s chief executive officer.
Booster shots will be available for anyone who received the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago, or who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago.
“As we approach the holidays, a booster shot will help protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19,” Halverson said. “Our exceptional staff are excited to provide this service to anyone needing their booster shot, regardless of where they received their first doses. We look forward to seeing you there!”
No appointment is needed. Just bring your vaccine card, and drive into the wellness center’s parking lot.
The Ko-Kwel Wellness Center is at 630 Miluk Drive, at the center of the tribe’s Kilkich Reservation near Charleston. To find it, follow Cape Arago Highway almost to Charleston, and turn left on Miluk Drive.
For patients who receive the initial dose of the Moderna vaccine, a four-week follow-up clinic is scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Nov. 23 event will be the tribe’s second drive-through clinic this fall. A similar event last month provided vaccines to 565 people.
