Attention North Bend Residents and Travelers!
Outer Limits Construction has commenced work to clear the underbrush on the west side of U.S. Highway 101, particularly around the Pittum Loop area. Here's what you need to know:
Project Duration: Up to 10 days.
Affected Area: Pittum Loop will be CLOSED during this period.
Purpose: This initiative is a crucial step in reducing wildfire risks. It is funded by a $250,000 community wildfire risk reduction grant from the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
High Risk Zone: The North Bend Fire Department marked this area, spanning from the walking trail west of Highway 101 across Pittum Loop to the bluff, as a critical risk point for wildfires. Last year, they tackled 10 brush fires here.
Good News: North Bend City Council has green-lighted the acquisition of a grant-funded Cat Skid Steer and Brushcutter. This equipment will empower our team to manage the underbrush in the long run and enhance defensible spaces throughout the city. Remember, a defensible space acts as a crucial barrier between structures and potential fire hazards.
Let's work together for a safer community!
Your patience and understanding during this time are highly appreciated. Thank you for supporting our efforts to ensure North Bend remains beautiful and safe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In