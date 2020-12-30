Coos County reported three new COVID-19 related deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
The three deaths were associated with a virus outbreak at Coos Bay’s Life Care Center.
“Despite our best efforts and following of infection control protocols, COVID-19 made its way into our building,” Executive Director Barbara Hutchison wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We had our first positive test on Dec. 6.”
Information about the individuals was limited as state health officials were delayed in reporting some statistics over the holiday weekend, but CHW Assistant Director Eric Gleason said the individuals included a female in her 80s, a male in his 80s and a male in his 70s, all with some kind of underlying health conditions.
Another individual associated with the Life Care Center outbreak died earlier this month, bringing the total number of deaths connected to the facility to four.
“We are very sad that we have lost four of our residents to COVID-19,” Hutchison wrote. “Each one was special to us, and we all feel the pain.”
In total, the center has seen 33 residents and 28 associates test positive for the virus. Ten residents currently have the virus, and 20 associates are recovering at home, according to Hutchison.
Hutchinson and CHW officials said the center is working to follow guidance from the CDC and Oregon Health Authority.
On Wednesday, staff from Bay Area Hospital visited the center vaccinated residents who hadn't yet been infected, as well as 30 staff members, according to Hutchison. The center is working with CVS to rescheduled a cancelled vaccine clinic in the near future.
“The community support through encouraging words, prayers and gifts such as food dropped off for our staff has helped carry us through this time,” Hutchison wrote. “Our staff have been working so hard to care for and protect our patients, and I am so proud of them.”
A total of nine people in Coos County have died with the virus, with five of those occurring in December alone.
As of Dec. 23, congregate care settings like Coos Bay’s Life Care Center have accounted for roughly one tenth of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but at least half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, according to OHA data.
