COOS COUNTY — There were three new COVID-19 cases reported in Coos County on Sept. 10, two of those confirmed and one presumptive, according to Coos Health & Wellness. Two of those people have been hospitalized.
That brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 97 confirmed and 32 presumptive for a total of 129 cases. There have been 6,145 non-cases that tested negative. A total of nine people have been hospitalized, including the two current ones. There have been 36 cases in the last 28 days and zero deaths from COVID-19 in Coos County.
Case-specific information:
Adult over 60, male, confirmed, under investigation. Moderate exposure to others, hospitalized, underlying health conditions.
Adult 40-60, male, confirmed, linked to known case. Low exposure to others, hospitalized, unknown underlying health conditions.
Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, linked to known case. Moderate exposure to others, isolating at home, not hospitalized, unknown underlying health conditions.
