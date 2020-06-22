COOS COUNTY — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coos County on Saturday afternoon, according to Oregon Health Authority.
This brings the local count for the virus, that OHA is reporting, to 36. At least two of those cases are presumptive positives.
OHA reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases across the state on Saturday. There have now been 6,750 positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
“The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks,” said OHA on Saturday. “This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.”
OHA noted that the state is reaching national testing benchmarks.
“Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last Thursday, Coos County recorded its most recent positive COVID-19 case in a man over the age of 60 years old who had contracted the virus while travelling with his wife in an RV.
Additional information about this latest case will be released by Coos Health and Wellness on Monday.
