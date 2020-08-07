CURRY COUNTY — On Friday, Aug. 7, just after 5 p.m., Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital of three confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public Health has reached out to all three subjects and at this point is still trying to contact one of them, according to Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié R. Ward. The other two individuals have been notified and are self-isolating and monitoring symptoms.
As of Aug. 7, the Curry County’s total reported number of positive cases is 18, with 13 recovered cases, five active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
One of the three who tested positive Aug. 7 is from out of state and will be referred back to that state, but while in Curry County the person is self-isolating and monitoring symptoms.
Due to contract tracing from a positive case reported on Aug. 6, Public Health is expecting that there may be more positive cases, as testing is being done on some
co-workers that may have been exposed to the employee who had tested positive, stated Ward.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward stated.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
