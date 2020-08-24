PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937.
On Saturday, COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Oregon and 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, were reported, according to OHA.
The new cases Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).
The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).
Coos County has reported 98 cases and no deaths, with four new cases over the weekend. Curry County has had 20 cases and no deaths. Douglas County has had 169 cases and two deaths.
Oregon’s 415th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 31 and died on August 3, at Ward Memorial Hospital. It is unknown if he had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 416th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had no known underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 417th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
64
1
1,308
Benton
201
6
9,941
Clackamas
1,811
55
47,800
Clatsop
93
0
4,486
Columbia
123
1
5,426
Coos
98
0
4,904
Crook
54
1
2,126
Curry
20
0
1,231
Deschutes
672
11
22,566
Douglas
169
2
9,653
Gilliam
4
0
236
Grant
8
0
646
Harney
11
0
659
Hood River
225
0
4,237
Jackson
687
2
22,735
Jefferson
441
6
3,972
Josephine
150
2
8,252
Klamath
223
2
8,519
Lake
32
0
608
Lane
654
5
49,722
Lincoln
453
11
7,395
Linn
363
12
12,743
Malheur
1,037
16
3,946
Marion
3,516
75
37,057
Morrow
421
3
1,392
Multnomah
5,661
109
110,603
Polk
393
13
6,536
Sherman
16
0
294
Tillamook
37
0
2,421
Umatilla
2,537
32
10,714
Union
408
2
2,807
Wallowa
21
1
789
Wasco
207
3
4,144
Washington
3,543
32
71,688
Wheeler
0
0
147
Yamhill
584
14
13,180
Total
24,937
417
494,883
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In