Dear Reader:
To cope with the dramatic loss of advertising revenue stemming from COVID-19, The World recently began publishing a print edition twice a week, rather than daily.
On the other three days a week, we provide our subscribers with an electronic version of the newspaper online.
That shift in how we provide the news to our subscribers has meant fewer delivery days for the carriers who contract with us to bring you The World. They’re now dropping the newspaper on your doorstep on Tuesdays and Saturdays only, when they used to do so every weekday.
While many of those carriers have continued to deliver for us in an exemplary fashion, an increasing number have decided they need to look elsewhere for more work.
We can’t find enough drivers to replace them. The result has been late deliveries to our subscribers — or missed deliveries altogether.
So, beginning July 18, The World will be delivered to its subscribers by the U.S. Postal Service.
We’ve worked with our local postmasters to arrange same-day delivery, so you’ll get your Tuesday edition on Tuesday, and the Saturday paper on Saturday.
If you use a post office box for your mail delivery, we’ll need to have you email your name, mailing address and phone number to worldcirculation@countrymedia.net. In the process, we’ll add you to our email list so you can receive breaking news updates, a link to The World’s e-edition, obituaries and more.
Meantime, if you need help to activate your website access and e-paper account, please contact our customer service department at 541-266-6047 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
And if you’re not already a subscriber to The World, consider becoming one. Supporting local journalism is still the best way to receive local news. You can contact us at the phone number or web address above.
Thank you for your support.
Ben Kenfield
Publisher
