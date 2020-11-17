In line with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze on social gatherings statewide, The World will close its office to the public starting Wednesday.
“To ensure the safety of our employees and customers, our offices will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Dec. 1,” Publisher Ben Kenfield said.
For assistance over the phone, customers can call 541-266-6047.
People who need to drop off items can use a drop box located next to the front door.
