A commercial building occupying an entire city block in downtown Coos Bay has come up for sale.
Ben Kenfield, publisher of the Coos Bay World, said the newspaper’s 18,000-square-foot building is now on the market. The facility has both office and production space, as well as a large parking lot for customers and delivery vehicles.
“We discovered when we bought The World from Lee Enterprises a year ago that the building was way too large for the size of its staff,” said Kenfield.
“We can’t expect our employees to be as efficient and productive as possible when they have to navigate a building that back in the day was designed for several dozen additional workers.”
He said The World’s staff will relocate to rented space in or near Coos Bay once a suitable office has been found.
Kenfield emphasized that only the newspaper’s building is for sale. He said the newspaper business itself has streamlined its operations to cope with the COVID-induced economic downturn.
“We’re now well positioned to be here for many years to come,” said Kenfield. “This certainly isn’t a good time for family-owned businesses, but we’re doing what we need to do to sustain our operations for the long term.”
The building, at 350 Commercial Ave., is listed for $1.4 million and marketed by Shana Jo Armstrong of Red Door Realty.
Local realtors say commercial space in Coos Bay and North Bend is selling reasonably well, although not like the thriving residential real estate market.
A sampling of local office buildings for sale includes a 5,357-square-foot facility for $420,000, a 9,566-square-foot structure for $895,000, and a 19,765-square-foot building for $1.8 million.
The World is owned by Country Media, Inc., an Oregon-based corporation with central offices in Salem that owns a dozen community newspapers and affiliated websites in four states, nine of them in Oregon.
