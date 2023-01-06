Input needed

A Comprehensive River Management Plan for Wasson Creek, outside of Reedsport, is being compiled.

South Slough Reserve closed the Wasson Creek Trail following damage caused by a fallen tree.

Due to recent storms and excessive rains, a large portion of the Wasson Creek Trail is currently inaccessible. As a public safety measure, the South Slough Reserve has enacted a closure of this trail.

The trail will remain closed at South Slough Reserve until further notice. For status updates, please visit: https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/SS/Pages/About.aspx or call (541)-888-5558



