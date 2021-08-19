Terry L. Huff

September 15, 1956 – January 10, 2021
Terry was born on September 15, 1956 to Lloyd and Kay (Wright) Huff at Ft. Bragg, South Carolina. He is the second of four children. Terry passed away January 10, 2021 in South Dakota at Ft. Meade’s VA hospital after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.
Terry was mostly raised in the Coos Bay, Oregon area where he attended school. He participated in Boy Scouts and he was credited with saving another boy’s life while he was delivering papers for The World.
After high school in 1975, Terry joined the US Army and was sent to Bamberg, West Germany, where he served in artillery for the remainder of his enlistment.
After he was released from the Army he returned to Coos Bay and attended SWOCC for Automotive Repair. He finished and did work for a short time in that field. Terry then went to work in the commercial fishing industry. He worked on the docks in Charleston and eventually went to sea and worked as a deckhand. He then for the next several years, skippered Korean boats off the coast of California. Terry eventually made his way to Craig and then to Juneau, Alaska where he continued in the commercial fishing industry. He lived there for many years. Terry’s health declined and he was forced to retire.
Terry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially in Allegany where the family had a cabin. As a boy he learned to swim, fish and catch crawdads on the East Fork of the Millicoma River. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd D. Huff on December 5, 2004.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Bridgette Huff of Coquille; twin daughters, Kalie and Kirsten Huff of Jeanu, Alaska; mother, Kay Huff of Coos Bay; brother, Jerry and wife, Debbie Huff of Charleston; sister, Pam and husband Larry Coleman of Anchorage, Alaska; younger brother, Kery Huff of Coos Bay. Terry has two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also a great uncle with many nieces and nephews.
