COOS COUNTY — Since Sept. 18, there have been six additional COVID-19 cases reported in Coos County, according to Coos Health & Wellness. Coos County now has 104 confirmed and 38 presumptive* cases, for a total of 142 total cases.
Since Sept. 15, there have been 10 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases in Coos County.
There have been 43 cases in the last 28 days and no one is currently hospitalized from complications due to the virus, though there have been nine past hospitalizations. Coos County still reports no deaths from COVID-19. The county also reports a total of 6,702 people who have tested negative.
Curry County also reported two additional positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Curry County reports a total of 28 cases with no deaths.
The number of new cases in Coos County since the last update on Sept. 18 include six (five presumptive, one confirmed).
Case-specific:
1. Adult 70-80, female, presumptive, linked to known case, high exposure to others, isolating at home.
2. Adult 70-80, male, presumptive, linked to known case, high exposure to others, isolating at home.
3. Adult 50-60, female, presumptive, linked to known case, high exposure to others, isolating at home. Under investigation.
4. Adult 50-60, female, presumptive, linked to known case, high exposure to others, isolating at home. Under investigation.
5. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, linked to known case, high exposure to others, isolating at home. Underlying health conditions.
6. Adult over 60, male, presumptive, linked to known case, moderate exposure to others, isolating at home. No underlying conditions
* Presumptive cases are a close contact of a confirmed case and have experienced specific symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but have not tested positive with a laboratory-confirmed test. This could mean they have not been tested, or they have tested negative. Due to the fact that a negative test does not rule out COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Coos County Public Health Division treats these persons as if they have been infected.
