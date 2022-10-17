Temporary lane closures

The City has contracted with Knife River Materials for street repairs of Michigan Ave. Work will consist of repairing asphalt and installing ADA improvements.

The work will take place beginning at 7 am and ending by 6 pm. The work will require Michigan Avenue to be closed between S. Camman St. & S. Empire Blvd. asshown in the below map.

Work is scheduled to commence Wednesday, October 18th, 2022. Work is anticipated to extend through mid-December, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents. Please reduce speeds and use caution when near the construction zone.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments