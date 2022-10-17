The City has contracted with Knife River Materials for street repairs of Michigan Ave. Work will consist of repairing asphalt and installing ADA improvements.
The work will take place beginning at 7 am and ending by 6 pm. The work will require Michigan Avenue to be closed between S. Camman St. & S. Empire Blvd. asshown in the below map.
Work is scheduled to commence Wednesday, October 18th, 2022. Work is anticipated to extend through mid-December, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents. Please reduce speeds and use caution when near the construction zone.
