Effective immediately and until further notice, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, along with the Douglas County Parks Department, have made the decision to issue a temporary ban on open fires, including charcoal BBQ grills and wood campfires at the inland Douglas County parks and campgrounds.
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the current extreme fire risk, excessive heat and weather events, and the severe drought conditions that prompted the discontinuance of irrigation at many of our inland parks.
River Forks Park, near Roseburg, is not included in this mandate, because it is still irrigated, green and managed by a host, so charcoal BBQ grills are still allowed at the park. Coastal park locations are also not included in this mandate, and the county will continue to allow campfires and charcoal BBQ’s as long as the Coos Forest Protective Association allows them. Please note that propane gas heaters and lanterns will be allowed at this time. But, the county asks that you use exercise extreme caution and continue to practice fire safety measures in everything you do in and around parks and while visiting outdoor recreation sites. Parks staff and volunteer hosts have been notified of this decision, and visitors are being advised about the mandate when they call for reservations or when they arrive at the affected parks. The ban will be in effect until it is determined that it is safe for residents, visitors and our communities to lift it.
The county encourages all citizens to follow the current restrictions issued by the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association. For the most up-to-date information on local wildfires and IFPL or Public Use Restrictions in effect on DFPA protected land, call DFPA’s 24-hour closure information line at (541) 672-0379.
ALL Douglas County parks, campgrounds and day-use areas are open at this time. All reservations for Douglas County Parks are still in place. For questions or additional park information, contact the Douglas County Parks Department at (541) 957-7001 or log onto http://www.co.douglas.or.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In