The Oregon Senate passed House Bill 2508, a bill to ensure telehealth care reimbursement is aligned with other health care services. The bill also makes certain that telehealth care is more broadly available during states of emergency.
House Bill 2508 was introduced by Representative Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn) and chief sponsored by Senator Lee Beyer (D-Springfield).
“Improving access to telehealth care services will improve the physical and behavioral health of our community members,” said Senator Beyer. “Accessing care in rural areas can be challenging. This bill will ensure distance does not get in the way of meaningful health care.”
House Bill 2508 adds expanded telehealth guidance – which became practice as a result of the COVID-19 emergency – to law. The bill will add greater equity to health care and remove barriers for Oregonians who may not be able to travel to access care.
“Many parents have stayed home to care for children – and moms have disproportionately left the workforce. That can make it more difficult to go to a medical facility in order to talk to a primary care provider or behavioral health professional,” said Senator Deb Patterson (D-Salem) who chairs the Senate Committee on Health Care. “Seniors and low-income Oregonians may lack transportation or need more immediate care. House Bill 2508 will save Oregonians time and money, and it will improve health. Telehealth care is meaningful care and there should not be deterrents in accessing that care.”
House Bill 2508 passed with bipartisan support. It now goes to the House for concurrence, and then to the Governor for final approval.
