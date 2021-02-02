Teachers among first to receive vaccine

COOS COUNTY ─ As the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out, teachers have been some of the first to receive it.
“In Coos County, there have been several vaccine clinics offered to teachers,” said Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent at the South Coast Education Service District. These clinics, she said, included Coquille, Bandon and Coos Bay. “Our teachers and educators in our schools have been registering, signing up and going in to get the vaccine.”
When asked how many have been vaccinated, Wetherell said the process has been voluntary so “districts, and as a region, are not taking data on who is taking it and who is not.”
Though, Wetherell added that there have been about 750 doses made available to educators in the county.
Eric Gleason, assistant director with Coos Health and Wellness, said teachers have been able to receive the vaccine based on the schedule. The only problem has been supply issues, which have plagued the state as a whole.
“It’s taking longer than we hoped based on not getting the vaccine numbers we (wanted),” Gleason said.
He encouraged the public to visit www.cooshealthandwellness.org to look at the Vaccine Interest Forms and sign up. Gleason said the page offers two links for the forms, one designed for an organization while the other for an individual.
“Go on whichever works for you, fill it out and then we will get out the information,” he said. “Our teams will send information out when it’s time to receive your vaccine.”
Though he can’t say how many teachers have been vaccinated so far, Gleason said over 3,000 individuals have received the vaccine in Coos County as of Thursday.
Meanwhile COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county as schools bring older students back to the classroom, but Gleason said there is not a direct correlation between the two.
“There have been a few outbreaks related to schools but it’s not the fact that they’re being exposed at school for the most part,” he said. “These students who have a tendency of being exposed are being exposed at home or at other events.”
Gleason pointed to a karaoke event at a bar that led to a sizeable outbreak, which affected three schools. However, he said, “those kids didn’t go to the karaoke event at the bar. We’re less worried about kids being at school as we are kids getting sick somewhere else and coming to school.
“It’s not their fault,” he said. “The spread isn’t happening because schools are open at this point.”
