Another election is just around the corner, and issues and candidates from all around Coos County are on the ballot.

The May 18 special district election will see dozens of seats up for grabs in leadership roles across school districts, health districts, fire protection district and more.

In four cities, voters will also weigh in on ballot measures, from funding repairs to North Bend’s pool to expanding access for ATV users in Lakeside.

See below for the latest who’s filed to run for seats across the county, and follow The World’s continuing coverage of key races and election night results.

Some key deadlines to keep in mind: April 27 is the last day to register to vote, and ballots will be mailed to voters the same week. Ballots must be in drop boxes or received by the county clerk’s office through the mail by 8 p.m. on May 18 — and postmarks do not count.

Ballot drop boxes are now available in every city in the county. Voter registrations can be completed or updated online at oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

Bandon

All of Bandon’s voters will again be asked to weigh in on the city’s 10-year local option tax for streets and sidewalks.

The tax, which has been in place in some form since 2001, imposes a rate of 84.55 cents per thousand dollars of property value, and funds are to be set aside for street and pedestrian capital projects. City officials estimate the tax will raise almost $4.3 million over the 10 years.

The Bandon School District board has three seats up for grabs this spring, with incumbents David Hisel, Marie Simonds and Angela Cardas each asking voters to re-elect them to another term.

Hisel is uncontested in his race for a four-year term in position 1.

Meanwhile, Simonds, the board’s current vice-chair, faces challenges from Jeannette M. Harper and Stan Avery for position 3. Cardas, the current board chair, also faces a challenge from Theresa Avery for position 5.

Coos Bay

The Coos Bay School District Board will have four seats on the ballot in May. Board Chair David Geels is uncontested in seeking another term on the board, while incumbents James LaBine, Adrian DeLeon and Dustin Clarke will all face challengers.

LaBine will be up against Arnie Roblan, who declined in November to run for re-election to his seat in the state senate after decades in the state legislature.

DeLeon will face Jim Kingsley, who ran for Coos Bay City Council in November, and Clarke will face a challenge from Diane Johnson for position 6.

Coquille

Voters in the Coquille School District will have several items on the ballot, including a replacement school bond.

The bond, which is set to replace the one which expires this year, will allow the district to make upgrades at each of the district’s schools, and would open the door for the district to receive a $4 million matching grant from the state.

If passed, the bond would cost residents 88 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, up from the 66 cents the expiring bond charges.

On the list of projects is a seismic retrofitting of the Coquille High School gym, ground stabilization along Cunningham Creek, the construction of a new gym at Winter Lakes High School and new classroom spaces at Coquille High School, Winter Lakes High School and Winter Lakes elementary.

Also on the ballot in the district will be three school board positions.

Cliff Wheeler is running uncontested to retain his seat, while contested races will fill seats left open by Matt Rowe and Misty Thrash, who aren’t running for re-election.

For Rowe’s seat, 2018 city council candidate Jo Teel will face Melinda Millet. For Thrash’s seat, Sheila Wight will face City Councilor Julie Nighswonger.

North Bend

In North Bend, voters will face a question many in the city have been thinking about since the pandemic began: How should the city pay for its public pool?

There, the city council is asking taxpayers to approve a tax levy to fund the operations of the pool, which has been closed since the pandemic began in the face of budget deficits and unfunded repairs needed years before.

The tax levy would charge residents 56 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value — the cheapest of several options city councilors considered earlier this year. The funds would go to the pool’s operational expenses, but city leaders would still need to find significant funds for badly needed repairs before the pool could reopen.

The North Bend School District will also have a number of names on the ballot in May.

Julianna Seldon, Samantha Pierson and Kristina Simpson will all be asking voters for another term on the board.

Julie Thies will challenge Seldon for position 6. Jim Jordan will challenge Pierson, in a bid to replace Kurt Brecheisen, who didn’t file for re-election.

Three are running for Pierson’s current seat: ORCCA Board Chair Anna Huit, Caryn Caswell Mickelson and Mary Schilling.

City of Lakeside

In Lakeside, voters will consider how much of their city they want ATV users to access — again.

After approving a measure in November to authorize ATV use on some city streets, allowing users to get from a staging area to a popular sand dune and campground, residents quickly realized their designated route had one business missing.

Under the city’s rules as they currently exist, riders can’t use a portion of North Bank Road to get from the Osprey Point resort to the dunes.

When the city council rejected a request to amend the route to include the portion of the road, a vocal group of citizens returned to the city council, this time asking them to put the question on the ballot.

The group says the measure is critical to funding the city’s future with ATV-derived tourism dollars, while opponents say the measure overturns the will of the people in the previous election.

Other Races

The Bay Area Health District Board of directors has four open seats in the May election, and three of those races will be contested.

Barbara Taylor and Donna Rabin are both seeking another term on the board, with Angila Petris challenging Taylor and Cody Borgogno challenging Rabin. Carma Erickson-Hurt and Linet D. Samson will be competing for an open position.

The Port of Bandon Commissioners also has three seats up for grabs. Rick Goche and Reg Pullen are both in uncontested races to retain their seats on the board, while incumbent Harv Schubothe faces a challenge from Rod Taylor a two-year term in position 5.

The Coos County Area Transportation District Board of Directors will have four seats on the ballot, with Shelley Mason Long and Selena Kelly Irvin running uncontested for seats. Rod Taylor and Genavieve M. Sharkey will compete for position 1, and Howard Boles, Cathy Chase and Tara R. Johnson are running for a two-year position 6.

The Southwestern Oregon Community College Board of Directors has four seats on the ballot, with Marcia Jensen and David Bridgham running uncontested for reelection, and Christine Haynsworth running uncontested for an open position. Maria Sudduth and Ronn Johnson will compete for an open seat.

Four positions are open on the South Coast ESD board of directors. Chuck Ostmeyer, Billie Reeves and Jacqueline Crook are running for seats unopposed, while Marie Simonds and Ronn Johnson are competing for an at-large seat.

Six are running unopposed for the Myrtle Point School District Board of Directors, including Lisa Dumire, Jared Sproul, Anni Combs, Tara R. Johnson, Justin L. Miller and Kati Turner.

Two are running unopposed for the Powers School District Board of Directors, including Merle Kalb, Jr., and Ramsey Bushnell.