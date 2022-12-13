An unprecedented rise in upper respiratory illnesses across Oregon is putting the state’s hospital system at risk.
That’s the message state Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger shared Thursday during a briefing with the media.
Sidelinger said Oregon has seen a combination of three sicknesses that has led to a rapid increase in hospitalizations with RSV, influenza and COVID-19 cases all raising at the same time.
“The situation facing our hospitals is very serious,” Sidelinger said. “Today, our hospitals are reaching a point of crisis. The combination of surging flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their maximum bed capacity, which never happened during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Sidelinger said OHA is working to provide emergency resources that will enable hospitals to bring in more help from out of state, He said Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order Wednesday that will allow traveling doctors and nurses to be used at hospitals in the state to help alleviate a shortage of medical providers.
“Every one of us can protect ourselves and our families from respiratory viruses and prevent them from spreading to other people,” Sidelinger said. “As another wave of respiratory diseases sweep the nation and Oregon, hospitals are overwhelmed and don’t have enough meds to treat everyone in the manner they’re accustomed to. Many more people are being hospitalized with breathing problems, especially those under 2.”
Sidelinger said in November, Oregon saw a five-fold increase in RSV cases. While the rate has since slowed, there are still record numbers of RSV patients being seen.
“Rates of RSV remain higher than any recorded time,” Sidelinger said. “Influenza activity in our community has doubled week over week for five consecutive weeks. Flu related hospitalizations have increased rapidly since October. It is impacting people over 65 primarily.”
Sidelinger said it is still early in the flu season, and he expects the case counts to continue to rise.
“We’re also seeing warning signs that COVID-19 cases are quickly increasing this respiratory season,” he said.
“We’re all tired of dealing with these respiratory diseases, but we know what works to keep ourselves and our families safe,” Sidelinger said. “Wear a mask when in crowded indoor locations. Masks work. For the next several weeks, wear a mask in the grocery store or any other crowded indoor location.”
Sidelinger said during the holiday season, people should also consider the following steps.
• Consider changing planned gatherings
• Stay home if your sick
• Cover your cough
• Wash your hands regularly
• Get a flu shot or COVID shot.
“I know these messages are not what anyone wants to hear in the middle of the holiday season, but as Oregonians we have proven we can protect ourselves and our families,” Sidelinger said.
Dr. Wendy Hassan with Randall Children’s Hospital said the surge in upper respiratory cases is something she has never seen.
“What’s going on in the pediatric world is truly historic,” Hassan said. “We’re seeing historic levels of respiratory disease. We’re seeing rapid increase in influenza and COVID-19. We’re seeing record numbers of ER visits.”
Hassan said all three children’s hospitals in Oregon has been inundated with cases.
“This really is a first for Oregon,” she said. “We’ve seen respiratory diseases every year, but this operating above capacity is really historic and new.”
Hassan said with the surge patients are seeing long wait times and changes to how they would normally be treated. But, she said, doctors know how to handle RSV and the flu.
“I want to be reassuring to parents that pediatric providers are extremely familiar and comfortable dealing with these respiratory illnesses,” Hassan said. “The crisis we’re dealing with in pediatrics is a crisis of healthcare personnel. We are committed to delivering care to all the children who need it in Oregon. Care may look a little bit different, but we are still doing everything we can to provide that care. Your child may have to share a room, your child may have to be seen in the hallway, but your child will receive care.”
Hassan said while she has admitted many flu patients in recent weeks, not one had received the flu shot.
“If you have been on the fence about getting your flu vaccine, now is the time to get it to keep your children out of the hospital,” she said.
Dr. Ray Moreno with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center agreed the surge was something new to medical professionals.
“We haven’t seen anything like this before,” he said. “It’s an unprecedented surge in the need for care.”
Moreno said when the upper respiratory cases began, most of the patients were children. With influenza spiking, all ages are now being impacted.
“This evolved to no longer being kids to being adults,” he said. “RSV in children has now exploded with influenza. The hospitals are full, emergency departments of full. People are waiting in emergency departments to be moved upstairs. Emergency departments are very crowded right now. Across all our systems, people are waiting hours to be moved back to a care room.”
Moreno said even with the long waits, he urged people to be patient and understanding.
“Understand and appreciate the system,” he said. “We want you to come to the emergency department if you think you have an emergency. But if you don’t have an emergency, please consider another option. Emergency departments are very full right now.”
Moreno reiterated what Sideliner said and urged people to avoid large, indoor gatherings, especially without a mask.
“Don’t gather if you’re sick, even if you’re just a little sick,” Moreno said. “Wear a mask. We know masks work. How do we know? Over the last few years of COVID, we didn’t see much RSV or influenza.”
