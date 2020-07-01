OREGON — People are tired of being cooped up at home and are eager to get out and enjoy the beautiful Oregon summer. However, Oregon's phased reopening is not a return to business as usual. Physical distancing, wearing face covering, and frequent hand washing are still a regular part of life.
"COVID-19 is still in our communities, and each of us has a role to play in reducing its spread," stated a press release from the Oregon Health Authority. "As you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with families, friends and loved ones, we want you to consider the risks of your holiday activities."
Tips for a safe Fourth of July
The safest choice this holiday is to celebrate at home. For those who choose to celebrate in other ways, activities that take place outdoors, allow for enough room to maintain physical distancing and involve fewer people are lower risk than activities that take place indoors, don’t allow for physical distancing and involve more people. Below are some extra tips for enjoying the holiday safely:
• Stay home if you’re sick or if you have an underlying medical condition that puts you at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
• If you host a gathering, provide hand sanitizer or give people easy access to places where they can frequently wash their hands.
• Adjust your food offerings to avoid sharing utensils and offer individual servings. Don’t share drinks.
• During and afterward thoroughly clean all frequently touched areas your guests have access to.
• Wear a mask if you cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance.
"By knowing and understanding the risk of our actions and activities, we can make informed decisions that not only impact our own health but also protect the health of everyone around us."
OHA hosts Facebook Live face covering Q&A
Beginning Wednesday, July 1, Oregonians statewide will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Join OHA health experts at 12:30 p.m. July 1 for some helpful tips, face covering facts and a live Q&A to answer questions.
Go to the post on OHA’s Facebook page to set a reminder or join the event when it starts. It will also be available in Spanish.
State emergency orders provide Oregonians one-time grace period
COVID-19 has had significant financial impacts for many people in Oregon communities. Oregon’s emergency orders require insurance companies to provide a minimum one-time grace period to their customers for each insurance policy.
Visit the Division of Financial Regulation’s COVID-19 consumer site for frequently asked questions and information on several insurance and financial services topics.
Those who have questions about their insurance coverage should contact their insurance provider. Those with questions about an insurance company or agent or who need to file a complaint, can contact the division’s advocacy team at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.insurancehelp@oregon.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In