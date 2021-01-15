While Oregon hasn’t seen an overly high number of new COVID-19 cases the past few days, the state did see two very high totals of deaths linked to the coronavirus, as well as another death in Curry County.
On Tuesday, the state had a single-day high of 54 new deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority.
“The high number of deaths serves as a reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a threat to our friends, neighbors, co-workers and communities,” OHA officials said.
And it was followed up Wednesday with another 41 on Wednesday. Wednesday’s report included an 89-year-old Curry County man who died Dec. 20 at Curry General Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Officials gave two explanations for the high count over the two days. First, the surge in cases in November and December and second the delay in the processing of many death certificates that have to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is determined.
Among the 54 deaths, 29 were people who died in their residences, which often lead to delayed reports. They also included two people at least 100 years old and two of the youngest in the state to date — a 33-year-old woman in Multnomah County and a 30-year-old woman in Josephine County.
There was an even younger person in Wednesday’s report, a 19-year-old man in Marion County. There also was a 27-year-old Washington County man.
Weekly report
OHA also released its weekly report for Jan. 4-10.
The state had 8,150 new cases during the week, a 3% increase over the previous week.
The state also had 177 deaths, a jump of more than 100 from the 73 the previous week.
A total of 113,648 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the week, with a positivity rate of 8.2%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In