Oregon had more than 3,200 additional cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend, as well as 20 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll over 900.
“As we hit the somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families who have lost a loved one to this virus,” officials with the Oregon Health Authority said in their daily update Sunday. “We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don’t live in your home, and wash hands often.”
On Saturday, 1,669 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. On Sunday, the number was 1,599.
As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the state has seen 74,120 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 905 total deaths.
On Saturday, 11 more deaths were reported, including one Coos County resident, and nine were reported on Sunday.
The cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (164), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (124), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (84), Lake (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (8), Marion (70), Morrow (3), Multnomah (701), Polk (45), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (24), Union (8), Wasco (5), Washington (164), Yamhill (48).
On Sunday, cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (1), Columbia (18), Coos (4), Crook (9), Curry (2), Deschutes (78), Douglas (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (57), Jefferson (21), Josephine (14), Klamath (28), Lake (8), Lane (59), Lincoln (6), Linn (30), Malheur (20), Marion (126), Morrow (4), Multnomah (648), Polk (35), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (17), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (206), Yamhill (34).
Oregon’s 886th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 887th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 888th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 889th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 890th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 891st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 892nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 893rd COVID-19 death is a 102-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 894th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 26 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 895th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 896th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 897th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 24 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 898th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 899th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus, Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 900th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 901st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 902nd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 903rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 904th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 905th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
County
Cases1
Total deaths
Negative tests
Baker
281
3
2893
Benton
791
7
22432
Clackamas
6160
77
92502
Clatsop
360
0
8187
Columbia
506
3
10331
Coos
425
3
11055
Crook
229
6
4013
Curry
135
2
2737
Deschutes
2368
15
47817
Douglas
930
18
18625
Gilliam
23
0
448
Grant
134
1
1541
Harney
99
1
1333
Hood River
401
1
6967
Jackson
3825
31
50099
Jefferson
834
11
7046
Josephine
537
4
17717
Klamath
872
4
13804
Lake
132
1
1422
Lane
4309
42
95440
Lincoln
622
15
11944
Linn
1424
23
24785
Malheur
2406
44
8198
Marion
9207
140
74652
Morrow
658
7
2536
Multnomah
17242
236
214309
Polk
1250
16
15288
Sherman
23
0
457
Tillamook
131
0
4236
Umatilla
4343
49
18104
Union
782
6
6194
Wallowa
71
3
1560
Wasco
530
19
7038
Washington
10347
101
136042
Wheeler
3
0
514
Yamhill
1729
16
26420
Total
74120
905
968686
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
