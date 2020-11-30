Coronavirus

Oregon had more than 3,200 additional cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend, as well as 20 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll over 900.

“As we hit the somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families who have lost a loved one to this virus,” officials with the Oregon Health Authority said in their daily update Sunday. “We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don’t live in your home, and wash hands often.”

On Saturday, 1,669 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported. On Sunday, the number was 1,599.

As of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the state has seen 74,120 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 905 total deaths.

On Saturday, 11 more deaths were reported, including one Coos County resident, and nine were reported on Sunday.

The cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (164), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (124), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (84), Lake (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Malheur (8), Marion (70), Morrow (3), Multnomah (701), Polk (45), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (24), Union (8), Wasco (5), Washington (164), Yamhill (48).

On Sunday, cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (1), Columbia (18), Coos (4), Crook (9), Curry (2), Deschutes (78), Douglas (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (57), Jefferson (21), Josephine (14), Klamath (28), Lake (8), Lane (59), Lincoln (6), Linn (30), Malheur (20), Marion (126), Morrow (4), Multnomah (648), Polk (35), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (17), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (206), Yamhill (34).

Oregon’s 886th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 887th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 888th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 889th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 890th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 891st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 892nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 893rd COVID-19 death is a 102-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 894th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 26 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 895th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 896th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 897th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 24 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 898th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 899th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus, Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 900th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 901st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 902nd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 903rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 904th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 905th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County

Cases1

Total deaths

Negative tests

Baker

281

3

2893

Benton

791

7

22432

Clackamas

6160

77

92502

Clatsop

360

0

8187

Columbia

506

3

10331

Coos

425

3

11055

Crook

229

6

4013

Curry

135

2

2737

Deschutes

2368

15

47817

Douglas

930

18

18625

Gilliam

23

0

448

Grant

134

1

1541

Harney

99

1

1333

Hood River

401

1

6967

Jackson

3825

31

50099

Jefferson

834

11

7046

Josephine

537

4

17717

Klamath

872

4

13804

Lake

132

1

1422

Lane

4309

42

95440

Lincoln

622

15

11944

Linn

1424

23

24785

Malheur

2406

44

8198

Marion

9207

140

74652

Morrow

658

7

2536

Multnomah

17242

236

214309

Polk

1250

16

15288

Sherman

23

0

457

Tillamook

131

0

4236

Umatilla

4343

49

18104

Union

782

6

6194

Wallowa

71

3

1560

Wasco

530

19

7038

Washington

10347

101

136042

Wheeler

3

0

514

Yamhill

1729

16

26420

Total

74120

905

968686

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

