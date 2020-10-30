PORTLAND — The state continued to break COVID-19 records this week, case count and test positivity data show.
Friday marked the highest single day of new cases reported in the state during the pandemic, at 600.
The record before that: 575, reported just the day before. The state broke the same record just a week before that, too.
During the weeklong period ending Oct. 25, the state saw a 14% increase in cases reported over the previous week — and the most cases reported during the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
"Preliminary data show this increase reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide," the OHA wrote in its daily report Thursday. "It is also a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant in practicing the protective measures to slow the spread of the illness."
In total, the state's seen over 44,000 cases of the virus and 675 COVID-related deaths, OHA said Friday.
The state's positivity rate — how often people who get a test end up testing positive for the virus — remained steady at about 6.5% as of Wednesday, though the state did report a slight uptick in deaths over the week.
At a press conference Friday, state officials announced new guidance that will make it easier for schools to reopen to in-person instruction, and stressed the fact that many areas in the state are continuing to see alarming rates of transmission.
"Our modeling shows that COVID-19 is spreading faster," said Tom Jeanne, an OHA public health officer. "Every Oregonian must take the personal protective actions to help flatten the curve of COVID-19."
People between the ages of 20 and 49 accounted for more than half of new infections over the week ending Wednesday, despite making up only 39% of the population, OHA said. Over the same timeframe, people over 70 accounted for more than 75% of COVID-19-related deaths.
South Coast sees new cases
As of Friday, Coos County had reported 24 new cases over the past week, bringing its total to 260 confirmed and presumptive cases. The county's seen one death, and two people were in the hospital with the virus as of Thursday.
Coos Health & Wellness officials said Thursday that around 200 county residents were under monitoring due to possible virus exposure. They also noted that October has been the county's largest increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
This week, the Coos Bay and North Bend areas made up the largest share of the county's increase, those areas' totals to 131 and 76 cases of the virus, according to state ZIP code data Wednesday.
Curry County reported just one new case of the virus during the week, bringing its total to 58 cases. 54 of those individuals have recovered, according to the county's health department, and one has died.
Douglas County saw the largest increase of the tri-county area last week, with 27 new cases reported since Oct. 23. That brings the county's total to 369 cases.
It also reported three new deaths during the week. A 66-year-old woman, 61-year-old man and 64-year-old man all died over the weekend of Oct. 24-25, county public health officials said Sunday.
“It is truly heartbreaking that we are announcing another COVID-19 related death today. We have now lost three beloved Douglas County residents in the last two days," County Commissioner Tim Freeman wrote in an update letter. "On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to all the family members and friends."
