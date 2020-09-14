PORTLAND — Over the weekend, COVID-19 claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 509, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The state reached a total of 500 deaths on Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 693 new cases over Friday (215), Saturday (293) and Sunday (185), bringing the state total to 29,337.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (26), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (38), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), Washington (33).
The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Deschutes (9), Douglas (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Marion (48), Morrow (5), Multnomah (68), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (9).
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 498th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Sept. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 499th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 500th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 2 at Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla, Washington. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 501st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 502nd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Hospital. Presence underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 503rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 504th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 505th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 2 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The 504th COVID-19 death reported yesterday, Sept. 12, was deemed to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from our case counts. This case was reported to the appropriate state of residence.
Oregon’s 505th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 506th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 507th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 508th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions
Oregon’s 509th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
90
2
1,464
Benton
244
6
11,618
Clackamas
2,151
59
55,254
Clatsop
102
0
5,109
Columbia
143
1
6,392
Coos
131
0
6,094
Crook
59
1
2,388
Curry
26
0
1,518
Deschutes
723
12
26,778
Douglas
188
3
11,734
Gilliam
5
0
257
Grant
8
0
822
Harney
12
0
742
Hood River
238
0
4,660
Jackson
967
3
30,127
Jefferson
487
8
4,404
Josephine
178
2
10,860
Klamath
242
2
9,487
Lake
29
0
803
Lane
846
13
57,417
Lincoln
473
13
8,206
Linn
431
13
14,994
Malheur
1,407
22
4,632
Marion
4,248
87
43,598
Morrow
471
4
1,602
Multnomah
6,556
127
129,827
Polk
481
15
8,013
Sherman
18
0
321
Tillamook
45
0
2,801
Umatilla
2,844
41
12,275
Union
431
2
3,237
Wallowa
23
1
888
Wasco
227
3
4,584
Washington
4,107
55
84,413
Wheeler
0
0
157
Yamhill
706
14
15,807
Total
29,337
509
583,283
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Stay safe from wildfire smoke
With wildfire smoke creating unsafe air quality conditions, please remember to follow these tips to protect yourself and your family:
- Stay indoors as much as possible.
- Limit activity outdoors.
- If you have heart or lung disease or respiratory illnesses such as asthma, follow your health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms.
- Reduce other sources of smoke, such as cigarette smoking and wood-burning stoves, for example.
- Check current air quality conditions. Go to http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ to find the current air quality and wildfire smoke resources.
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
- Remember that cloth masks and face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke, they do offer protection against COVID-19. N95 respirators may offer some protection if properly fit tested and worn. Otherwise, they may create a false sense of security. N95s are not available in children’s sizes.
- Learn more about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how you can stay safe by visiting healthoregon.org/wildfires.
