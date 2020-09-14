Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus Update

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — Over the weekend, COVID-19 claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 509, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The state reached a total of 500 deaths on Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 693 new cases over Friday (215), Saturday (293) and Sunday (185), bringing the state total to 29,337.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (26), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (38), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), Washington (33).

The new cases Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Deschutes (9), Douglas (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Marion (48), Morrow (5), Multnomah (68), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (9).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (17), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 498th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Sept. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 499th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 500th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 2 at Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla, Washington. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 501st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 502nd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Hospital. Presence underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 503rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 504th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 505th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 2 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The 504th COVID-19 death reported yesterday, Sept. 12, was deemed to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from our case counts. This case was reported to the appropriate state of residence.  

Oregon’s 505th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 506th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 507th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 508th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions

Oregon’s 509th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

90

2

1,464

Benton

244

6

11,618

Clackamas

2,151

59

55,254

Clatsop

102

0

5,109

Columbia

143

1

6,392

Coos

131

0

6,094

Crook

59

1

2,388

Curry

26

0

1,518

Deschutes

723

12

26,778

Douglas

188

3

11,734

Gilliam

5

0

257

Grant

8

0

822

Harney

12

0

742

Hood River

238

0

4,660

Jackson

967

3

30,127

Jefferson

487

8

4,404

Josephine

178

2

10,860

Klamath

242

2

9,487

Lake

29

0

803

Lane

846

13

57,417

Lincoln

473

13

8,206

Linn

431

13

14,994

Malheur

1,407

22

4,632

Marion

4,248

87

43,598

Morrow

471

4

1,602

Multnomah

6,556

127

129,827

Polk

481

15

8,013

Sherman

18

0

321

Tillamook

45

0

2,801

Umatilla

2,844

41

12,275

Union

431

2

3,237

Wallowa

23

1

888

Wasco

227

3

4,584

Washington

4,107

55

84,413

Wheeler

0

0

157

Yamhill

706

14

15,807

Total

29,337

509

583,283

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

Stay safe from wildfire smoke

With wildfire smoke creating unsafe air quality conditions, please remember to follow these tips to protect yourself and your family:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible.
  • Limit activity outdoors.
  • If you have heart or lung disease or respiratory illnesses such as asthma, follow your health care provider’s advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms.
  • Reduce other sources of smoke, such as cigarette smoking and wood-burning stoves, for example.
  • Check current air quality conditions. Go to http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/ to find the current air quality and wildfire smoke resources.
  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
  • Remember that cloth masks and face coverings do not protect you from wildfire smoke, they do offer protection against COVID-19. N95 respirators may offer some protection if properly fit tested and worn. Otherwise, they may create a false sense of security. N95s are not available in children’s sizes.
  • Learn more about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how you can stay safe by visiting healthoregon.org/wildfires.
0
0
0
1
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments