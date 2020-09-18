PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Wednesday and remains at 521, but the state has crossed the 30,000 mark in total cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
There were 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 30,060.
As of Sept. 17, the Centers for Disease Control reported 6,613,331 cases (+41,464 cases since Wednesday), 196,277 total deaths (+1,224 deaths since Wednesday) and 269,769 cases in last seven days in the United States.
As of Sept. 17, the World Health Organization reports 29,737,453 confirmed cases (+292,307) new cases and 937,391 deaths (+6,057 new deaths).
The new cases in Oregon announced Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Deschutes (7), Douglas (1), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (7), Klamath (7), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (7), Washington (29), and Yamhill (3).
On Wednesday, COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Oregon, the OHA reported, along with 195 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (14), Lane (15), Linn (1), Malheur (17), Marion (23), Multnomah (32), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (1), Wallowa (6), Wasco (2), Washington (33) and Yamhill (4).
On Tuesday, OHA reported that COVID-19 claimed eight more lives in Oregon, along with 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
The new cases announced Tuesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Gilliam (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (9), Linn (6), Malheur (25), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (35), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).
On Monday, COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Oregon, and 151 new cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
Almost all the deaths reported since Monday were between 70 and 92 years old and all had preexisting conditions.
They were from residents of Lane, Washington, Malheur, Multnomah, Morrow, Clackamas and Marion counties.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
