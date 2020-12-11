Oregon was on track to break the 90,000-case threshold Friday, state data show.
At the same time, Coos County is likely on track for "extreme risk" level restrictions at the end of next week, if current trends continue, health officials said Thursday.
As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the state’s death toll stood at 1,123 and the total case count was 89,838.
Since Monday, state health officials have reported more than 5,000 new cases of the virus. They've also reported record new daily hospitalizations and record new average daily cases this week.
The state's weekly death toll made new records this week, too. The state reported 36 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday alone, marking yet another pandemic record.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "All of us are affected, and the families and friends of those lost most of all. These lost lives touch our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods and our communities."
In total, more than 1,100 Oregonians have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Over three quarters of those deaths have been among people 70 and older, the state said Wednesday. Meanwhile, younger people have been driving the spread of cases: Over half of the state's cases have come from people aged 20 to 49, the state said.
In Coos County, cases continued to rise. Wednesday was another record day, with 18 new cases of the virus reported in the county.
In total, between Dec. 7 and 11, the county reported 40 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to more than 550.
If current trends continue, Coos Health & Wellness Assistant Director Eric Gleason said the county could easily see over 400 cases in the month of December, and could roll back to "extreme risk" protections in the next week.
Douglas County's case rates have shown no signs of slowing down, either: It reported 70 new cases between Dec. 7 and 10, bringing its total to 1,160 since the pandemic began.
Douglas County also reported three new deaths this week.
An 89-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus Nov. 18, died Nov. 26. His death was reported just this week.
A 75-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus Nov. 10, died Dec. 8.
An 84-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus Nov. 17, died Dec. 9.
The Bandon ZIP code was another area on the South Coast reporting a higher percentage increase in new cases. It reported 11 new cases between Dec. 2 and 10, bringing its total to 30.
Coquille and the surrounding area reported 9 new cases in the same timeframe, for a pandemic total of 37.
The region's highest-population areas continued to report the most total cases. The Coos Bay ZIP code has had a total of 261 cases of the virus, and North Bend has had 132, according to the state data.
