The Oregon Health Authority released new statewide guidance on face coverings Monday, including new provisions about workplaces, markets and events and some educational facilities.
In particular, the guidance now requires people to wear face coverings in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace. Also included are outdoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and private and public colleges and universities.
In general, it is recommended that people wear a mask or face covering, with or without a face shield, whenever they are within six feet of people who do not live in the same household.
It is not recommended that individuals wear a face shield instead of a mask or face covering, OHA said. Face shields can be very good at blocking droplets that individuals release, but they are not as effective at limiting the release of aerosols that can go around the shield.
Using face shields alone should be limited to situations when wearing a mask or face covering is not feasible, such as:
When a person has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or face covering.
When people need to see mouth and tongue motions in order to communicate (e.g., for communicating with children in certain developmental stages or people with hearing impairments).
When an individual is speaking to an audience for a short period of time and clear communication is otherwise not possible. In this situation it is important to consider ways to lower risk to the audience including all audience members wearing masks or face coverings and having enhanced building ventilation.
Oregon Health Authority also recommends use of technology that can maintain a low risk of virus transmission, including:
Using a microphone while wearing a mask or face covering to amplify your voice while speaking to an audience, allowing more distance between the speaker and audience;
Or using videoconference, which allows a person to speak to a remote audience and minimizes the need for people to be in the same room with a speaker.
The expansion of mask requirements emerge as the COVID-19 rate of transmission in Oregon has increased.
For six weeks, Oregon’s COVID-19 cases were in a downward trend. However, since mid-September, officials warned that numbers were again increasing at an alarming rate.
At the current rate of transmission, Oregon Health Authority officials project that new infections will increase substantially to 570 new reported cases a day and 40 hospitalizations.
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.
