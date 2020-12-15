The state went over 95,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic Monday when 1,180 new cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority.
In addition, six new deaths were reported. As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, the state had 1,161 deaths and 95,010 cases.
The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).
Oregon’s 1,156th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died Dec. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,157th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,158th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,159th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,160th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,161st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
NOTE: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,108th death. She is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah county. She was originally reported as a Washington County resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In