COOS COUNTY — Local COVID-19 numbers have jumped to 48 confirmed and 13 presumptive positive cases.
According to Eric Gleason, Coos Health and Wellness’ incident commander, there have been 28 cases in the past 28 days.
“We’ve hit the one-for-one mark,” he said.
In regards to the spike of the new coronavirus, Gleason said “it was bound to happen, especially with the holiday weekends and people becoming lackadaisical in the use of their personal protective equipment.”
As of Friday morning, only two areas in the county remain categorized as an “outbreak.” Those spots include the business Rye Tree Service and healthcare center Avamere Rehabilitation of Coos Bay.
Gleason said the new COVID-19 cases are unassociated with these two outbreak spots, having come from different areas around the county.
When asked about the two hospitalizations reported earlier this week, Gleason said the second case was “in and out” of Bay Area Hospital the same day.
“Our hospitalizations are back down to one,” he said, adding that there was no official update on the initial hospitalized patient’s status.
As school districts plan to reopen in the fall, either in classroom, online or a mix of the two, Gleason said he is optimistic by the creativity he has seen in some of the plans.
“I’ve seen some school plans as a parent and know we will meet with the school district in a few weeks,” he said. “I’m optimistic by the creativity in the school plans so far. (They) lend to a variety of options for students and families to feel safe and to still get an education.”
But as local cases continue to rise, Gleason hopes people will take the proper precautions.
“It’s easy for us to start off well, get comfortable and let these things slack,” he said. “If we’re not being real mindful of the use of our masks and handwashing, this happens. Until we can find a way to be on top of it all the time, I don’t think we’ll see these cases slow down.”
